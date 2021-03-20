News

N1.8bn tax issue: Tribunal fixes hearing in JEDC, Plateau revenue board case

Posted on

The Tax Appeal Tribunal in Jos, has fixed for hearing the tax appeal brought before it by management of Plateau Internal Revenue Service against the Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC). The case was mentioned at the sitting of the tribunal yesterday, but had to be adjourned as defence counsel reminded the tribunal that the 30 days allowed for filling of reply has not been exhausted.

Though appellant counsel was ready, the court had to allow room for filing of reply by the respondent in accordance with the court rules and procedures. In its appeal, Plateau State internal revenue claimed that the Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) is in default obligation to the tune of N1.8 billion.

