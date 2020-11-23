Metro & Crime

N100,000 bribe lands DSP in trouble

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Popoola Kayode, leader of Task Force team operating around Lekki Ajah area of Lagos State and his team members have been arrested for allegedly collecting N100,000 bribe.

 

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Task Force), Head, Public Affairs Unit, Adebayo Taofiq, said this in a statement yesterday.

 

Taofiq, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the bribe was paid by one Didi Ekanem, the owner of a Toyota Venza with registration number APP 775 GJ, who was caught driving against traffic (one    way) around Lekki Ajah Expressway. According to him, the statement was necessitated in response to a story published yesterday by a national daily.

 

He said: “The leader of the team, Kayode, is not the commander of the agency as quoted in the report which said that the money (N100,000) was collected via bank transfer to his (Kayode) account. “After the transfer, the vehicle was then released to Ekanem.”

 

Taofiq said that the Chairman of the agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, upon investigation of the incident, which happened on Wednesday, November 18, immediately arrested Kayode and his team members.

 

“They will be sent back to the Lagos State Police Command for further disciplinary actions.” Taofiq said that Egbeyemi thereby warned motorists, particularly private car owners and motorcycle operators to desist from driving against traffic (one-way).

 

According to him, anyone caught will be charged to the Lagos State Mobile Court for prosecution. Taofiq, however, urged members of the public to always report any corrupt officer who engaged in shady deals thereby spoiling the image of the agency for disciplinary actions.

