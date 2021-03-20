N100bn debt: Minister decries lottery operators’ non-remittance of revenue

The Federal Government has slammed lottery operators nationwide for their continued failure to remit appropriate revenue to the National Lottery Trust Fund, as required by extant rules. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the government had been working with all stakeholder to ensure that all debts owed by the lottery operators were recovered.

The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, yesterday said the Federal Government had applied enough diplomacy in order to encourage operators in the lottery industry to build their business and contribute to national development, but they have failed to appreciate the goodwill.

Akume, who was furious that major players in the industry shunned a stakeholders meeting scheduled by his office to resolve the infractions, vowed that sanctions were underway for such operators that have refused to respect the laws regulating their business environment.

The minister, while rescheduling the stakeholders meeting for next week, warned that those interested in lottery business, must accept the global standards which the country was aligning with. Akume, who lamented that since the enactment of Lottery Act in 2005, the industry had lacked proper coordination, also noted that the National Lottery Regulatory Commission was putting a finishing touch to a Central Monitoring System designed to curb fraud in the industry and also ensure sustainable revenue generation for the government. According to him, an Extra Ministerial Committee constituted to recover the revenue owed to the government by lottery operators would be activated within two weeks. He said: “Since 2005, Lottery business has not been properly organised. It has been one step forward and 10 steps backward.

Lottery business must be done in Nigeria the way it is done elsewhere.” Also speaking, the Director- General of National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila, said the Commission was working on a Bill seeking to amend the Lottery Act. Gbajabiamila, who acknowledged that the commission has had challenges resolving the issue of doubletaxing lottery operators by state governments, also noted that the new Bill will address all the gray areas. He further assured that the Commission would work with all stakeholders in the industry to end the nonremittance of revenue to the government.

