N100m nomination form: APC deceiving Nigerians –Osayande

Parry Osayande is former Deputy Inspector General of Police and former Chairman of the Police Service Commission. In this interview with FRANCIS OGBUAGU in Benin, he bares his mind on current national issues among others

From every indication, it is like the government has exhausted all the tactics that can be applied in fighting insecurity. As a security expert, what is your advice to the government? Is there any government in Nigeria?

What is your advice to a government that will not listen? People are selfish. For instance, we are talking about election and our children are at home for a long time now, and yet these are our future leaders. We have over 100 universities, yet our children are not going to school.

The primary and secondary schools are not functioning, and we are talking about election, who will be the next president and the person has to purchase a form for one hundred million. If you ask me to buy a form for N100 million and I am elected president, I will have to go and work for the money.

The reason is that the salary of a President for a four years term is not up to a N400 million. If he is on N14 million per a year, that will be about N56 million and he still has a deficit of N44 million, you get the point. They are deceiving us. It is a cartel. They are just deceiving Nigerians, sharing the national wealth. Who do you want me to advise? What do they know about security? Anywhere, talking about security is like two sides of a coin. We have what we call internal and external security.

The military is in charge of curtailing any form of external aggression, if any. While the police is in charge of internal security, but what they have done here with successive governments is a proliferation of security agencies. This is the only former Commonwealth nation with five different police organizations with different names doing the same thing. What this mean is that you now share the fund made to maintain a vibrant police force into five places, you have the DSS, NSCDC, FRSC, ICPC and EFCC.

When you see these organizations doing the same the thing, who do you want to advice? If you look at the Constitution of the country, it says that you have to maintain one police organization. What we have in our days was that the police was in charge of internal security, when we are overwhelmed by the conflict, if the conflict is beyond our scope and capacity, then we can officially invite the Army. What we do was to write to the Army to formally takeover.

The reason is that they are responsible to maintaining external aggression, to be sure no external army over runs the country. But what they have done, which I believe was a hangover from the military administrations, and also that the President was a soldier is to believe that you can’t maintain peace without the military.

It should not be the case, because, soldiers were not trained for such operations. I pity the poor Nigerian Army, because they are over-stretched, over worked and underfunded and they are under equipped. Yet you want them to be everywhere, how can they be everywhere? There is division of labour.

What is the way out of this quagmire?

…Cuts in. What you have to do is vote them out; they should go and enjoy the loot they have gotten. Look at the other day, they say they have pardoned Joshua Dariye , they should have gone and open the prison doors for all the criminals.

Somebody who steals chicken to feed his family, you sentence the person to five years and somebody who stole billions, you pardon the person, is this government? Vote them out.

The reason is that you are the ones suffering it, the younger ones, I am 85 years now, and I can’t be an applicant again. It is your future that they are squandering, the future of the youths. Tomorrow now, it is the same youths that will climb on top of moving cars to be shouting to support these politicians, as if they are drunk.

The 2023 general election is fast approaching and we can see some politicians agitating that power should shift to the South. Do you support this?

What do you mean by shift? I don’t have time for shift. They all agreed that there is going to be power rotation and when it is time, you’re shifting the goal post. You don’t do that, why can’t they rotate power?

There should be power rotation. The country belongs to all of us, you can’t have one section of the country dominate others. As a matter of fact, what we are doing now is an unholy marriage. You don’t expect one section of the country dominate the others and except that they should be peace. Who is your slave?

And we are saying that there is unity in diversity, where is the unity there? Because, they have manufactured all manners of figures, and we have not done census, we are planning without figures. If you’re inviting people to you house, won’t you know how many people you are inviting?

Supposing that you cook for five people and 20 persons came, how do you share it? You cannot expect a section of the country to be dominating others. There are other countries where there is rotation, a country like Malaysia has five kings and the presidency rotates among the five regions. We were developing at the same pace before, but they are now 200 years ahead of us.

The South-East is saying that it is the turn of the region, being the only region in the South that has not had a shot at the presidency since 1999, what is your position?

Why can’t the South-East have it? If you have 10 children and gave food to nine, what happens to one? So the south east is supposed to have it. The only thing is that the Igbo are their worst enemies, if you zone it to the south east, you will see everybody coming out to contest, how many of you will be president? So, the people have seen that you people are not united and they are taking advantage of you.

You retired at the top echelon of the police force. Can you share some of you experiences?

What do you want my experiences for?

To encourage the younger ones…

How do you want to encourage a generation that cannot take your advice? The recruitment into the Nigerian Police has been basterdized by corruption, tribalism and nepotism in the name of federal character where those that are less intelligent will be promoted above those who are intelligent, that should initiate policies.

And I told you that ours is the lest paid police in the whole world, what can one do in this kind of situation, the only thing was that ex-President Goodluck Jonathan asked me to reorganize the police during his period, the report is in the archive. I gave you the copy of the report the other day. I am tired of talking. I have done my part, some of us should not be talking now, there is time for everything.

The talking should be left for the younger generation. For example in Europe now, you can’t see somebody who have served as President or Prime Minister coming out talk about politics; when last did you see Tony Blair come out to talk about politics in England? They leave the talk for younger generations. It is only in our place that people behave like they are mister know it all, if you want to advice, give a good advice from behind the scene.

The situation is very terrible. All the institution that was created by our colonial masters for information gathering has been destroyed; these institutions gather information and give to the appropriate authority to use it for policy formulation that will better the society.

All the Special Forces have been disbanded. When I was the Commissioner of Police then, I had relationship with many spray painters in my area, I monitor their activities with him knowing it, the reason is that when a vehicle is stolen, the first thing will be either to dismantle or spray it.

So if you bring a new vehicles to a spray painter, I should able to know why you are changing the colour, whether it was involved in an accident or that you have so much money and you want to change the colour. I was able to get information because the first point of call of any high profile robber is a hotel. I had interaction with market women, taxi drivers and even barbers because they interact with people.

Here the collection of information is not bound by technology, if you go to a place like London today and attack somebody and move to the crowd, because they have close circuit television, they will go to the control room and rewind it for the day and they must get the person who committed the crime, but if it is here in Oregbemi or in Sakponba , how do we find out what happened? Here we are just in the dark.

Okay, look, drones can be used to find out where those criminals are, and you go and clear them. Those criminals cannot operate in the forest, without those in the communities collaborating with them, people give them food, charge their phones. The most important weapon they use is telephone, do they plug their phones on top of trees.

Do we still have forest guards again? You can’t leave some places unpoliced, how can they be in the forest without somebody supplying them food and some persons are charging their batteries for them. We are heading towards a failed state, yet every thief wants to be the President.

