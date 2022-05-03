N100m Nomination Form: You are encouraging corruption – Ladoja tells APC

Former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rasidi Ladoja, yesterday said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was merely encouraging corruption by selling its presidential expression of interest and nomination form at N100 million for each of its candidates. Ladoja made this disclosure while addressing journalists at his Bodija, Ibadan residence shortly after he observed the two Rakah obligatory Eld-Fitri prayers which signified the end of the one month Ramadan fast. Noting that the high cost of nomination form would have a negative effect on the nation’s economy, Ladoja said any aspirants, who spent N100 million to purchase the presidential form and those who spent N50 million to purchase the gubernatorial form, would be forced to embezzle public funds when they eventually assume the office To the Olubadan of Ibadan High Chief, the development would further promote corruption among the elected public office holders, adding that the party was only encouraging candidates to steal after their emergence. Ladoja said: “N100 million nomination form for President and N50 million for governor shows arrogance to the parties. For the President, you are asked to come and take a form of N100 million to seek a job of N56 million.

