Metro & Crime

N100m suit: 14-year-old drags guber candidate, 10 others to court over alleged abduction 

Posted on Author  Steve Uzoechi, Comment(0)

 

A 14-year-old boy, Joshua Chimuanya Iheukwumere, has dragged the governorship candidate of the Accord Party in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, to court, alongside 10 others in a case bordering on alleged abduction and dehumanising treatment of the minor.

The crisis leading to the alleged attack on the boy stems from conflicting positions among members of Nkerehi community over the name change of the community to ‘Umuchukwu community’, which has polarized the community between supporters of Nkerehi and supporters of Umuchukwu.

The court process avers that Dr. Godwin Maduka initiated the name change in 2007.

In the N100 million suit filed at an Anambra state High Court, Orumba South Judicial Division, with Suit No. HOS/Misc.13M/2021, Dr. Godwin Maduka was listed as the 11th respondent while Barr. Kenneth Maduka, Kingsley Maduka, Emeka Adinchezo, Nnaemeka Nwele, Ekene Nwankwo, Nicholas Eze, Anthony Asike Nwele, Ndubuisi Nnadi, Chimaije Nwafor and Buchi Nwafor were listed as 1st to 10th respondents respectively.

In the affidavit of facts made by the applicant, Joshua Chimuanya Iheukwumere through his father, Samson Anulobi, who stood in for him, he stated that on the night of January 6, 2021, he had gone to defecate behind their house when Nicholas Eze and Ndubuisi Nnadi (6th and 8th respondents) grabbed him, gagged him so he could not scream and took him to the house of Barr. Kenneth Maduka (1st respondent) where he saw other respondents including Dr. Godwin Maduka (11th respondent).

He noted that the 1st to 10th respondents started beating him and tied his hands behind his back with the first respondent asking him to say that he was sent to his house to spy out his house and spray charms, by Joseph Anulobi, Simon Okeke, Benjamin Onwu and Barr. Basil Igwike.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Kano LG aspirants to undergo drug tests

Posted on Author Reporter

Muhammad Kabir, Kano   All the 44 aspiring local government chairmen their councillors are to undergo narcotic drug tests, before been allowed to participate in the February 2021 Kano local government elections. This hint was dropped by the Kano State Commissioner for Local Governments, Alhaji Murtala Sule Garo, who urged the prospective contestants to subject […]
Metro & Crime

Yahaya Bello: COVID-19 is artificial

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has alleged that COVID-19 is an artificial creation which is aimed at causing fear and panic among people. This is as the governor said the state Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajana, did not die of coronavirus. Bello spoke at the third-day prayers for the repose of the soul […]
Metro & Crime

Police launch manhunt for kidnappers of mother of Bayelsa SSG

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Police Command has said it has launched a manhunt to rescue the mother of Secretary to the State Government, Madam Betinah Benson who was kidnapped by unknown gunmen Tuesday night. Madam Betinah Benson, 80, was kidnapped at about 2300 hours at her residence at Old Legislative Quarters, Azikoro […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica