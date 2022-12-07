Sports

N100m up for grabs as Enyimba, Rangers, others clash in Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation pre-season tourney

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

The NPFL-Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation pre-season tournament enters Day Two today at the Remo Stars International Stadium, Ikenne as the organizers restated their commitment to the sustainability of the tournament. The organizers announced on Monday that they had committed a whopping N100 million in prize money which marks the eventarguablyasthebiggest in the history of pre-season tournaments in the country.

Dr. Peter Owoloko, the Project Manager at Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation said the event would become a permanent feature on the football calendar in the country as the foundation is committed to boosting the domestic league. Although the maiden edition is invitational with four traditional clubs featuring, Owoloko said participation in the subsequent editions would be by placements of clubs in the final table of the preceding season.

 

Our Reporters

