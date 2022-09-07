Business

N103bn has been paid to oil marketers as bridging claims – NMDPRA

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Success Nwogu

 

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), has said that it has disbursed a total of N103,037,183,922.91 between December 2021 to August 2022 as bridging claims to oil marketers.

NMDPRA in a statement on Monday also said it had a meeting with the Northern Independent Petroleum Marketers Forum (NPMF) on September 5 and 6 with the participation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL).

The northern chapter of Independent Petroleum Marketers Associations of Nigeria (IPMAN) had embarked on a three-day warning strike, demanding for settlement of bridging claims of N76 billion allegedly owed by the NMDRA.

The marketers threatened to embark on indefinite strike action and also withdraw their services at the nine depots across the northern states.

The spokesman IPMAN, Maiduguri chapter, Alhaji Abduljadir Musa, during a media briefing said the Forum had resolved to embark on a three-day service withdrawal at the nine northern depots of Maiduguri, Kano, Kaduna, Gombe, Yola, Gusau, Mina, Suleja and Yola.

But NMDRA in a statement titled: “NMDPRA engagement with Northern Independent Petroleum Marketers Forum,” (NPMF) said that bridging claims is an ongoing process and that payment is disbursed as it is received from marketers.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Lafarge to divest 35% shareholding in Continental Blue

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Lafarge Africa Plc yesterday notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange ( NSE) of its decision to divest its 35 per cent shareholding in Continental Blue Investment Ghana Limited. The notice signed by Adewunmi Alode (Mrs.), General Counsel & Company Secretary, Lafarge Africa Plc, noted that the decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the Board […]
Business

NEITI to unveil energy transition roadmap

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has disclosed ongoing moves to unveil a roadmap on Nigeria’s engagements in the energy transition program. Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, who announced that the roadmap would be unveiled soonest during a workshop held in collaboration with Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI) based in the […]
Business

Firm introduces fuel mgt solution

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

As part of its efforts towards bolstering customer experience, Enyo Retail and Supply, a leading fuel retailing company in Nigeria has introduced its secure, automated fleet & fuel management solution, Velox. The company said the product, which offers customers the ability to control their fuel and energy purchases, was in line with its objective of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica