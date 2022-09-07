N103bn has been paid to oil marketers as bridging claims – NMDPRA

Success Nwogu

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), has said that it has disbursed a total of N103,037,183,922.91 between December 2021 to August 2022 as bridging claims to oil marketers.

NMDPRA in a statement on Monday also said it had a meeting with the Northern Independent Petroleum Marketers Forum (NPMF) on September 5 and 6 with the participation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL).

The northern chapter of Independent Petroleum Marketers Associations of Nigeria (IPMAN) had embarked on a three-day warning strike, demanding for settlement of bridging claims of N76 billion allegedly owed by the NMDRA.

The marketers threatened to embark on indefinite strike action and also withdraw their services at the nine depots across the northern states.

The spokesman IPMAN, Maiduguri chapter, Alhaji Abduljadir Musa, during a media briefing said the Forum had resolved to embark on a three-day service withdrawal at the nine northern depots of Maiduguri, Kano, Kaduna, Gombe, Yola, Gusau, Mina, Suleja and Yola.

But NMDRA in a statement titled: “NMDPRA engagement with Northern Independent Petroleum Marketers Forum,” (NPMF) said that bridging claims is an ongoing process and that payment is disbursed as it is received from marketers.

