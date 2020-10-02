N107bn: Matawalle set up probe panel

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, has approved the setting up of a cimmission of enquiry to be chaired by former Chief Justice of Katsina State, Justice Abdullahi Yusuf, to investigate and recover the missing N107 billion allegedly diverted by the immediate past administration of former Governor Abdulaziz Yari. This was disclosed in a press briefing by the Deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu, who said the decision was unanimously taken at a State Executive Council meeting last Thursday.

The meeting resolved to embark on a thorough investigation of what it described as ‘hazy financial transactions’ carried by the immediate past administration that had to do with the whereabouts of the sum of N107 billion. Mahdi further said most part of the said amount could not be traced for proper accounting, while some of the money was learnt to be misappropriated through inflated contracts awarded to some companies, though some out of the awarded contracts were not even executed.

“It will be recalled that just last week, the Zamfara State government said it had discovered a missing N37 billion that was said to have been misappropriated by the last administration, and for that, Governor Matawalle had during the SEC meeting, advised on a better approach towards addressing the issue.

