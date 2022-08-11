N109.4bn Fraud Cases: Court revokes bail granted ex-AGF’s co-defendant

An Abuja High Court yesterday revoked the bail it earlier granted to Mohammed Usman, the 3rd defendant in the 14 counts of money laundering case filed against the former Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) Ahmed Idris by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC is prosecuting Idris, Usman, Olusegun Akindele, and Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Limited for diverting public funds to the tune of about N109.4 billion. According to the antigraft agency, Usman, who was the Director of the Federation Account, and Akindele in connivance with the erstwhile AGF diverted the money, using the account of Gezawa Commodity Market & Exchange Lim-ited, which is the third defendant in the matter. At the resumed trial yesterday, Justice Adeyemi Ajayi revoked Usman’s bail following his failure to arrive at the courtroom on time. Usman was absent when the Judge entered the courtroom around 9:20 am, although his counsel, Ibrahim Ishaku (SAN) notified the court that he was held up in a gridlock. Not satisfied with the excuse, Justice Ajayi revoked his bail and ordered his remand at Kuje prison.

