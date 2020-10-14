N10b libel suit: Oshiomole pleads with Ortom for out-of-court settlement

Former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomole has sought for an out-of-court settlement in the N10 billion libel suit instituted against him by the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

Comrade Oshiomole in the early days of the suit had filed six preliminary objections which the court resolved all in Governor Ortom’s favour.

Ortom had filed the libel suit against the former APC Chairman over his comments against him in an APC-sponsored press conference, which held on July 27, 2018, wherein Oshiomhole accused him of having a hand in the death of two Catholic priests and other parishioners at Mbalom Community, Gwer East Local Government on the grounds that one of the priests had preached a ‘very critical sermon’ against him (the Governor).

When the case resumed on Tuesday for definite hearing, counsel to Governor Samuel Ortom, Samuel Irabor submitted that he was ready to call his witnesses, but Oshiomole’s counsel had informed him earlier that they had considered putting up a retraction of the publication and it will be ready within a week.

He continued that in such circumstances, he was applying for another date to take a look at the terms of settlement canvassed by Oshiomole.

Titus Akuhwa, who held the brief of Oshiomole’s counsel, Festus Jumbo confirmed the submission of Governor Ortom’s lawyer.

“That is the true position of the matter. We have met and we are drawing out terms of settlement,” he said.

The Presiding judge, Justice Augustine Ityonyiman, after listening to both parties, adjourned the case to October 29, for report on the out-of-court settlement.

