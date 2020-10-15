N10bn libel suit: Oshiomole pleads with Ortom for out-of-court settlement

Former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomole, has sought for an out-ofcourt settlement in the N10 billion libel suit instituted against him by Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom. Oshiomole in the early days of the suit, had filed six preliminary objections in which the court resolved all in the governor’s favour. The governor had filed the suit against the former APC chairman over his comments against him in an APC-sponsored press conference held on July 27, 2018, wherein Oshiomhole accused him of having a hand in the death of two Catholic priests and other parishioners at Mbalom community, Gwer East Local Government Area of the state on the grounds that one of the priests had preached a ‘very critical sermon’ against the governor.

When the case resumed on Tuesday for definite hearing, counsel to Governor Samuel Ortom, Samuel Irabor, submitted that he was ready to call his witnesses, but Oshiomole’s counsel had informed him earlier that they had considered putting up a retraction of the publication and it will be ready within a week. He continued that in such circumstances, he was applying for another date to take a look at the terms of settlement canvassed by Oshiomole.

Titus Akuhwa, who held the brief of Oshiomole’s counsel, Festus Jumbo, confirmed the submission of Governor Ortom’s lawyer. “That is the true position of the matter. We have met and we are drawing out terms of settlement. The presiding judge, Justice Augustine Ityonyiman, after listening to both parties, adjourned the case to October 29, for report on the out-of-court settlement.

Governor Ortom in the suit, among other things, averred that Oshiomhole allegedly assassinated his character and damaged his reputation when in an APC sponsored press conference held on Friday, July 27, 2018, Oshiomhole accused him of having a hand in the death of two Catholic priests and other parishioners at Mbalom community on the ground that one of the priests had preached a ‘very critical sermon’ against him. Some of the reliefs sought by Governor Ortom included “a declaration by the court that the defendants’ allegations and publication of July 27 against him are false, mischievous, unsubstantiated, defamatory and libelous.”

Like this: Like Loading...