N10bn worth of drugs intercepted at Lagos, Kano airports

Heroine and Khat with street value of over N10billion have been intercepted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

At the Lagos airport, during cargo examination at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Import Shed, a freight agent had presented a cargo from South Africa with an Ethiopian Airline ET 3901 Airway Bill no: 071-40689003 for examination before NDLEA operatives attached to the beat.

According to the anti-narcotic agency, the officers subsequently conducted a search of the cargo during which a suspected brownish substance was discovered concealed inside a red bag popularly called “Ghana-must-go.”

“During the preliminary interview of the suspect, it was gathered that another freight agent sub-contracted the clearing job to him and eventually six suspects have so far been arrested in follow up operations, while the substance had tested positive to heroin with a total weight of 24.05kg.

“Another consignment in the consolidated cargo has also proved to be methamphetamine with a weight of 1.25kg, bringing the total weight of illicit drugs seized in the cargo to 25. 3kg. Though the cargo arrived at the airport in the evening of 16th April, properly searched the following day, 17th, follow up operations leading to a number of arrests lasted till the weekend,” NDLEA said.

Speaking on the development, the Commander, Lagos Airport command of the agency, Ahmadu Garba, declared: “The heroin and methamphetamine consignments were tagged in different names to deceive our officers but we still uncovered them and neutralised their plot.”

In a similar development, the agency’s Command at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport also intercepted and seized a consignment meant for export to Manchester, the United Kingdom, at its cargo shed.

