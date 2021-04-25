News

N10bn worth of drugs intercepted at Lagos, Kano airports

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

Heroine and Khat with street value of over N10billion have been intercepted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

 

At the Lagos airport, during cargo examination at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Import Shed, a freight agent had presented a cargo from South Africa with an Ethiopian Airline ET 3901 Airway Bill no: 071-40689003 for examination before NDLEA operatives attached to the beat.

 

According to the anti-narcotic agency, the officers subsequently conducted a search of the cargo during which a suspected brownish substance was discovered concealed inside a red bag popularly called “Ghana-must-go.”

 

“During the preliminary interview of the suspect, it was gathered that another freight agent sub-contracted the clearing job to him and eventually six suspects have so far been arrested in follow up operations, while the substance had tested positive to heroin with a total weight of 24.05kg.

 

 

“Another consignment in the consolidated cargo has also proved to be methamphetamine with a weight of 1.25kg, bringing the total weight of illicit drugs seized in the cargo to 25. 3kg. Though the cargo arrived at the airport in the evening of 16th April, properly searched the following day, 17th, follow up operations leading to a number of arrests lasted till the weekend,” NDLEA said.

 

Speaking on the development, the Commander, Lagos Airport command of the agency, Ahmadu Garba, declared: “The heroin and methamphetamine consignments were tagged in different names to deceive our officers but we still uncovered them and neutralised their plot.”

 

In a similar development, the agency’s Command at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport also intercepted and seized a consignment meant for export to Manchester, the United Kingdom, at its cargo shed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19 Hackathon: NCC to award winners N9m grant

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro 

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said that it has concluded arrangements to award research grants to the tune of N9 million to three deserving Nigerian start-ups with proposals for adaptable digital solutions for containing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.   The commission in a statement released yesterday, said the selection of […]
News

Firm reopens Oasis Garden Epe

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Photizo Properties Limited has reopened Oasis Garden Epe, urging investors to rest assured of their investment especially on Oasis Garden Poka, Epe. Investors, realtors recently gathered to celebrate the reopening. The event was graced by the Oba of Poka Epe, Ayodele Kolawole Ailru, accompanied by some members of his cabinet. In his speech, he gave […]
News

Afe Babalola seeks castration of rapists

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Foremost Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, has called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on rape matters. He, however, recommended an amendment to the laws relating to rape such that the punishment for culprits of rape would not be mere imprisonment […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica