N10m, brand new car, other consolation prizes up for offer as The Game Reality Show debuts

The Game Reality Show is a 30-day talent and reality showcase where 30 creative young Nigerians/Africans from different sociocultural backgrounds and lifestyles share a locked down mansion with all the drama that comes with shared space living, giving them a platform and a chance at winning over N10 million worth of prizes; a car, and an all-expense paid vacation to an exotic location outside Nigeria.

Contestants have an opportunity to entertain a global audience with their creativity in dance, acting, music, skits, presenting, etc, while competing for a mouth-watering grand prize.

The maiden season of The Game Reality Show is open for registration and will run through till May 6, 2022 and registration is absolutely free!!

“The Game” reality TV show comes to your screens in June and runs for four weeks. It promises to be fun and rewarding and will be creatively produced by the famous Nigerian top talent manager and Nollywood Europe Golden Awards winner, Louiza Williams.

Registration is free and open to young creative Nigerians/Africans of 21 years or above at the time of application. Prospective housemates are to log on to www.thegamerealityshow.com to apply.

30 candidates will be contacted after a successful audition and selection process to showcase their creative abilities in the Game house for 30 days while also engaging in different creatively designed tasks. This reality show is brought to you by NicTin Productions.

