Arts & Entertainments

N10m, brand new car, other consolation prizes up for offer as The Game Reality Show debuts

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The Game Reality Show is a 30-day talent and reality showcase where 30 creative young Nigerians/Africans from different sociocultural backgrounds and lifestyles share a locked down mansion with all the drama that comes with shared space living, giving them a platform and a chance at winning over N10 million worth of prizes; a car, and an all-expense paid vacation to an exotic location outside Nigeria.

Contestants have an opportunity to entertain a global audience with their creativity in dance, acting, music, skits, presenting, etc, while competing for a mouth-watering grand prize.

The maiden season of The Game Reality Show is open for registration and will run through till May 6, 2022 and registration is absolutely free!!

“The Game” reality TV show comes to your screens in June and runs for four weeks. It promises to be fun and rewarding and will be creatively produced by the famous Nigerian top talent manager and Nollywood Europe Golden Awards winner, Louiza Williams.

Registration is free and open to young creative Nigerians/Africans of 21 years or above at the time of application. Prospective housemates are to log on to www.thegamerealityshow.com to apply.

30 candidates will be contacted after a successful audition and selection process to showcase their creative abilities in the Game house for 30 days while also engaging in different creatively designed tasks. This reality show is brought to you by NicTin Productions.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Huffine Global Solutions partners with Del-York International on creativity, development

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Huffine Global Solutions` (HGS) CEO, Edwin Huffine, has announced that HGS has entered into a collaborative partnership with Del-York International. The formal agreement, which took effect on May 12, 2021, aims to conceptualise and execute projects in Nigeria and across Africa, building on the strength of both companies in fostering excellence and promoting sustainable and […]
Arts & Entertainments

Woman with world’s longest nails has them cut after nearly 3 decades

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

The woman with the world’s longest nails has finally had them cut after nearly three decades. Ayanna Williams of Houston, USA, broke the Guinness World Record for the world’s longest fingernails in 2017. At the time, her fingernails measured nearly 19 feet long, reports CNN, and it took Ms Williams more than two bottles of […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija: Fans blast Mercy Eke for saying she’s too busy to support housemates

Posted on Author Our Reporters

BBNaija Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke, recently receive heat following some utterances she made in a recent video circulating the internet. Since the launch of the 2020 edition of the show known as the Lockdown, many people have chosen sides including celebrities. However, it appears Mercy isn’t ready to pick a side yet despite the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica