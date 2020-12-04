N10m suit: Court dismisses Oxford Varsity’s objection over words’ definition

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, received sensitive electoral materials for Isiuzo State Constituency by-election from the Central Bank of Nigeria in Enugu. The commission’s officials in Enugu State received the materials in the presence of electoral stakeholders, political parties and the media at about 2p.m. Receiving the sensitive materials, Dr Emeka Ononamadu, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Enugu State, said that the commission had remained transparent and carried everybody along in the bye-election. According to him, making this process open is to ensure that everybody sees that the sensitive materials were not tampered with and had remained intact.

“We are ready to conduct a free, fair and hitchfree election come Saturday and what we are doing now further establishes our fairness to all. “From here, we will move the sensitive materials to the Isiuzo Local Government Area secretariat, where we have emplaced serious and water-tight security. “While on Friday evening, we will sort the sensitive materials and move them to our racks for deployment to the polling centres Saturday morning,’’ he said.

Chief Chidubem Udeh, who represented the All Progress Congress (APC), lauded INEC for carrying everybody along, adding that “we have been experiencing transparency and inclusiveness so far from INEC’’. Udeh said that his party was satisfied with the processes so far and “we have no complaint’’. The PDP representative at the CBN, however, did not speak to journalists, saying that “I was not permitted to speak to the press’’.

