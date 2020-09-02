News

N10m suit: Court dismisses Oxford Varsity’s objection over words’ definition

An Igbosere division of the Lagos State High Court yesterday dismissed a preliminary objection filed by the University of Oxford, England challenging a N10million suit initiated against it by a lawyer, Mr. Ogedi Ogu. Ogu in a suit before Justice I.O. Harrison, accused Oxford University that the words “mortgagee’’ and “mortgagor” were wrongly defined in the Oxford Dictionary, published by Oxford University Press. He said he was allegedly embarrassed and suffered a loss of reputation as a lawyer when he relied on the definitions of the words in the Oxford Dictionary to offer legal advice to a professional colleague, insisting that his professional colleagues had stopped seeking legal advice from him following observation by one of his professional colleague that the words were wrongly defined in Oxford Dictionary.

Ogu in the suit insisted that Oxford Dictionary wrongly defined the word “mortgagee’’ as the borrower in a mortgage transaction; and “mortgagor’’ as the lender contrary to the definition of “mortgagee” as lender and “mortgagor” as borrower in many other dictionaries. This, Ogu said University of Oxford admitted the error but refused to admit liability when he wrote to the University of Oxford to complain.According to him, the university told him that “Our dictionaries are made available as a reference tool only; they are never held out by OUP as being an alternative to seeking independent legal or financial advice, and we cannot take responsibility for an individual’s decision to use them as such.” However, Ogu asked the court to order the University of Oxford and Oxford University Press to pay him N10 million in damages.

But the University’s lawyer, Mrs. Funke Adekoya (SAN), initiated a preliminary objection, asking the court to dismiss the suit for being incompetent. Adekoya, who predicated her objection on Section 97 of the Sheriff and Civil Process Act, contended that Ogu did not comply with the Act in issuing and serving his writ of summons. This, Adekoya described as “incurably defective” as it was “liable to be set aside.” Besides, she said Oxford University Press, which was joined as a second defendant was a non-juristic entity which would not be sued because it was only a department under the University of Oxford.

However, Justice Harrison in her 30th June, 2020 ruling, disagreed with Adekoya and dismissed one leg of the preliminary objection. Contrary to Adekoya’s contention, Justice Harrison said “the writ was validly issued and service was lawful and regular.” Also, the judge upheld Adekoya’s submission that Oxford University Press was not a juristic entity and struck its name out from the suit.

