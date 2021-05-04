N112bn fuel subsidy deduction: Matters arising

Tongues are still wagging over the letter written by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) detailing needs for deduction of N112 billion spent to subsidise petrol from April allocation. ADEOLA YUSUF, in this report, brings up matters arising from the letter

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), at the weekend, took out time to shed light on the real intents of the letter it earlier sent to the Accountant General of the Federation. In the letter, the Corporation had said that it would deduct the amount from remittances to the Federation Account.

Matters Arising

Immediately after the letter was brought to the public notice, it was greeted by reactions. While some stated that this showed that the Corporation was in financial straits, others maintained that it had reiterated earlier position that fuel subsidy is no longer sustainable.

To fuel marketers, the foot dragging on subsidy removal is, aside revelation in the letter, digging Nigeria deeper into “economic misfortunes.”

The real market price for premium motor spirit (PMS) also known as petrol, it was also said, has hit N241 per litre. This is creating a deficit of N76 per litre on every litre of the product sold at N165 per litre subsidised price presently in place across the country.

The oil marketers, who declared this on Wednesday, maintained that the foot dragging on subsidy removal is digging Nigeria in “terrible economic misfortunes.” National Operations Controller of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Mr. Mike Osatuyi, who said this in an interview with New Telegraph, maintained that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was not a non-government organisation (NGO).

He said: “It is a Corporation set up to make profit and as the reality is dawning on everyone now, it can no longer pay subsidy and pay into FAAC at the same time,” he said in a telephone interview with this newspaper.

“N241 is the spot pump price of petrol as at today (yesterday). That is the real price the product is supposed to sell at filling stations across the country based on the crude oil price and other international marker fundamentals. “Last month, the price was at N238 per litre.

But all marketers are asked to sell the product at between N162 and N165 per litre. With these, Nigeria, through NNPC, records deficit of at least N76 every litre sold at filling station. “In all these, you will agree with me that the money has to come from somewhere. NNPC is not a non-government organisation (NGO) or a not-for-profit organisation.

The subsidy is a serious burden for NNPC. It is a serious burden for Nigeria. It is digging the country into deeper economic misfortunes. “I have said it times without number that the subsidy regime has to end. That is the position of IPMAN.

“Government usually invite marketers for meetings to rob minds and we have been doing this as a group with the interest of Nigeria at heart. We have always been clamouring for removal of subsidy.” Asked whether government is willing to yield to the call of IPMAN on subsidy remical, Osatuyi maintained that the meeting with government has been resourceful.

“Government is already lining up heavy investments for gas to serve as alternative to petrol. Government is feeling the heat of subsidy and it has been doing everything within its means to address the issue of subsidy,” he said.

OPEC’s angle

The group known as OPEC+ ditched plans to hold a ministerial meeting on Wednesday, four OPEC+ sources said, following last week’s meeting of ministers who are members of a market monitoring panel. The panel decided to stick to policies broadly agreed at a previous April 1 meeting of OPEC+, Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Alexander Novak, said after the talks.

He said the next OPEC+ ministerial meeting was scheduled for June 1 to review output levels for July and August. An OPEC+ statement also confirmed the June 1 date for the next meeting.

OPEC+, which is responsible for more than a third of global production, has cut output by around eight million barrels per day (bpd), equivalent to over eight per cent of global demand.

The reduction includes a one million bpd voluntary cut by Saudi Arabia. At the April 1 meeting, the group agreed to bring 2.1 million bpd back to the market from May to July, easing cuts to 5.8 million bpd. In a report by OPEC+ experts, the group forecast global oil demand in 2021 would grow by six million bpd, after falling 9.5 million bpd last year.

Expert’s view

A financial policy analyst, Mrs. Monsurat Hassan-Hamzat, corroborated Osatuyi’s view. She told New Telegraph that the implication of NNPC not contributing to FAAC is that there would be little or nothing to share by government at the three tiers of government by May. “What this means is that we have traded development for fuel subsidy.

We have replaced what we are supposed to use to fund the states to subsidise petrol. ‘And, now that NNPC might not be able to contribute to the vault, we will all understand the implication of foot dragging on removal of subsidy,” she said.

Acknowledging that government all over the world engaged in subsidising some essential products or commodities, Hassan- Hamzat noted that petrol was now on the list of elitist products, which, based on reality on ground in the country, does not require subsidy any longer.

NNPC explains In the clarification made at the weekend, NNPC, however, maintained that the revenue projection contained in the letter to the accountant general of the federation being cited in the media pertained only to the federation revenue stream being managed by the corporation and not a reflection of the overall financial performance of the corporation.

A press release by the Corporation’s spokesman, Dr. Kennie Obateru, stated that the clarification became necessary in the light of media reports insinuating that the corporation was in financial straits. NNPC maintains that it was conscious of its role and was doing everything possible to shore up revenues and support the federation at all times.

“The shortfall will be remedied by the corporation as it relates only to the federation revenue stream being managed by NNPC and does not reflect the overall financial performance of the corporation. NNPC remains in positive financial tra-jectory for the period in question,” it stated.

Maximising remittances

The Corporation pledged to continue to pursue and observe its cost optimisation process with a view to maximising remittances to the Federation Account.

It would be recalled that NNPC, in a letter to the Accountant General of the Federation, entitled: Re: Impact of Hike in Crude Oil Prices on the Deregulated Downstream Sector: Projected Remittance to the Federation Account for April to June 2021, which was inappropriately shared by unscrupulous persons, had projected that it would deduct the sum of N112 billion from oil and gas proceeds for the month of April 2021 to ensure continuous supply of petroleum products to the country and guarantee energy security.

This has fueled reports of impending revenue shortfalls with dire consequences for the various tiers of government. NNPC, however, assures that it would continue to meet its financial obligations to the Federation.

Last line

It has become more obvious by the day that fuel subsidy is not sustainable as said by NNPC. All hands must be on the deck to support the Corporation in ending the monumental waste of resources on subsidy.

