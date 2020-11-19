N11m theft: Popular televangelist, Ogundipe, bags one year prison sentence

Isreal Ogundipe, a popular televangelist and the head Genesis Parish of the Celestial Church of Christ, Alagbado, Lagos has been sentenced to one year imprisonment by an Ikeja High Court, Lagos for stealing and unlawfully converting a woman’s property.

Ogundipe, who has been on trial since 2011, was charged on a seven-counts of obtaining by stealing, inducing delivery of money by false pretenses, unlawful conversion of property and forgery.

Delivering the judgement, Justice Olabisi Akinlade found the prophet not guilty of five-counts of stealing, inducing delivery of money by false pretenses, giving false information to a public officer and forgery.

Rather, Justice Akinlade found him guilty of two counts of stealing and unlawful conversion of property and sentenced him to a year in prison on each count.

The judge ordered that the convict must pay the complainant, a london-based architect, Mrs Oladele Williams-Oni, the sum of N11 million which he illegally obtained from her.

“Both sentences are to run concurrently and the defendant is to restitute the sum of N2.5 million to the complainant in respect of count two (stealing) and N8.5 million in respect of count 4 (unlawful conversion of property not delivered ),” the judge said.

Following the judgment, Mrs Rotimi Odutola, the lead prosecuting counsel for Lagos State thanked the court for the judgment.

According to the prosecution, Ogundipe committed the offence between August 30, 2002 and 2005.

During that period, he was alleged to have fraudulently obtained N14 million and £12,000 in various tranches from the complainant.

Between August 30, 2002 and December 2003, at No. 32, Bello St., Ladipo Estate, Shogunle, Lagos, he allegedly received N2.9 million from Williams-Oni to purchase an uncompleted building for her but fraudulently converted the money to his own use.

Like this: Like Loading...