N13.4bn Debt: Court asked to stop Commonwealth Consortium, others from disposing assets

First Bank of Nigeria Plc has asked Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos to restrain the six former directors of Commonwealth Consortium Ltd and Agbara Estates Ltd from dissipating the firm’s correctional centre assets known as No. 21 Milverton Road, Ikoyi, Lagos and 21.222 Hectares in Agbara Estates phase 3, Agbara, Ogun State, over a N13.4 billion debt.

The bank prayed the court to grant an injunction ordering the six former Directors to yield possession of the assets covered by the Mortgage Deeds and deliver to the Receiver/ Manager, Mr. Oluwakemi Balogun (SAN), statement of accounts, inventory of all Assets, list of debtors and all other documents in their custody.

The bank made the prayers and others in its motion on notice in a suit marked FHC/L/CS//2022 First Bank, Commonwealth Consortium and Agbara Estates (both in Receivership) are the 1st to third plaintiffs in the suit.

The 1st to 6th defendants are former Directors are; Mr. Kayode Ayeni, Mrs. Kikelomo Ayeni, a former Ecobank Director, Mr. Kolapo Lawson, Mr. Paulo Cruz, Mr. Tunji Lawson and Babatunde Akindele.

The bank claimed that in a bid to avoid repayment of depositors’ funds trapped in their custody, the 1st and 2nd defendants are dissipating their assets, which are personal in nature and taking steps to move all other moveable assets outside the jurisdiction of the court.

The plaintiffs are seeking four main reliefs among which is an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the 1st to 6th defendants and others including employees of the 2nd and 3rd Plaintiffs “from interfering with or otherwise obstructing or frustrating Mr. Balogun, the Receiver/ Manager appointed by the First Bank in the course of performance of his statutory duties over the whole assets of the 2nd and 3rd Plaintiffs.

The assets are as covered by the Deed of Legal Mortgage of January 30, 2019 registered as No. 89 at Page 89 in Volume 213 of the Federal Lands Registry Lagos and further registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission on November 15, 2019 over the assets known as No. 21 Milverton Road, Ikoyi, Lagos State. The plaintiffs in their motion on notice listed nine grounds upon which the application was based.

They said owing to the failure and inability of the 1st to 6th defendants to liquidate the 2nd plaintiff’s indebtedness to the 1st plaintiff as and when due, the 1st defendant’s indebtedness to the 1st plaintiff now stands at N13.4 billion as of September 9, 2021 despite repeated demands. Hearing of the matter has been fixed for June 30.

