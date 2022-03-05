News

N135bn debt: AMCON amends criminal charge against Ifeanyi Ubah

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), has amended the criminal charge filed against Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and his company, Capital Oil and Gas Industries, over alleged N135 billion debt. AMCON’s lawyer, Babatunde Lawal, who appeared before Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court yesterday disclosed that he has filed an 8-count amended charge to replace the old charge, which contained four counts.

He also sought the court’s permission to serve the defendant with a copy of the charge through substituted means. In a motion to back the request, the lawyer argued that it has been very difficult to personally serve Ubah with a copy of the charge and as such it is necessary to obtain the order of the court to serve him either by pasting it at his residence with the assistant of the Nigerian Police Force or through the clerk of the National Assembly.

After listening to the submissions of the lawyer, Justice Oweibo granted his request to serve the defendants with a copy of the charge through substituted means. Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to May 22. In the amended 8-count charge marked FHC/ L/383C/2019, it was alleged that Ubah and his company, sometimes between 2012 and 2018, conspired together in making false claims in relation to the actual values of certain assets transferred to AMCON under a consent judgement him made with AMCON. Ifeanyi Ubah and his company were also alleged to have obstructed AMCON in the implementation of the provision of the AMCON’s Act in realisation of part of his outstanding debt of N135 billion by frustrating the sale of a property at Banana island. AMCON also alleged that Ifeanyi Ubah lied in respect of the actual values of the assets he listed in the terms of settlement and offered in partial payment of the debts of Capital Oil and Gas Industries limited.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Almajiri system fuelling banditry, kidnapping in Northern Nigeria – CAN

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Imo State chapter has said the rising cases of banditry and kidnapping especially in the North, were due to the Almajiri system which remains an unchecked phenomenon. This was even as the religious body raised concerns over government’s foot dragging in cautioning the consistent utterances by popular Islamic cleric, […]
News Top Stories

Akpabio submits Forensic Audit Report on NDDC

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

… says 13,000 projects abandoned The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio yesterday submitted the Forensic Audit Report on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). The report was submitted to the President through the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) in Abuja. Akpabio, who noted that […]
News Top Stories

DPR: Only rich Nigerians’ll use petrol cars by 2022

Posted on Author Our Reporters

With the current move being championed by the Federal Government to convert vehicles to use Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), only rich individu- PMS sector. “Nigerians should have a choice of energy they want to use. That is price freedom. We want motorists to switch to autogas […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica