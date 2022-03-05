N135bn debt: AMCON amends criminal charge against Ifeanyi Ubah

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), has amended the criminal charge filed against Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and his company, Capital Oil and Gas Industries, over alleged N135 billion debt. AMCON’s lawyer, Babatunde Lawal, who appeared before Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court yesterday disclosed that he has filed an 8-count amended charge to replace the old charge, which contained four counts.

He also sought the court’s permission to serve the defendant with a copy of the charge through substituted means. In a motion to back the request, the lawyer argued that it has been very difficult to personally serve Ubah with a copy of the charge and as such it is necessary to obtain the order of the court to serve him either by pasting it at his residence with the assistant of the Nigerian Police Force or through the clerk of the National Assembly.

After listening to the submissions of the lawyer, Justice Oweibo granted his request to serve the defendants with a copy of the charge through substituted means. Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to May 22. In the amended 8-count charge marked FHC/ L/383C/2019, it was alleged that Ubah and his company, sometimes between 2012 and 2018, conspired together in making false claims in relation to the actual values of certain assets transferred to AMCON under a consent judgement him made with AMCON. Ifeanyi Ubah and his company were also alleged to have obstructed AMCON in the implementation of the provision of the AMCON’s Act in realisation of part of his outstanding debt of N135 billion by frustrating the sale of a property at Banana island. AMCON also alleged that Ifeanyi Ubah lied in respect of the actual values of the assets he listed in the terms of settlement and offered in partial payment of the debts of Capital Oil and Gas Industries limited.

