N152.9bn Nigeria-bound palm oil trapped in Malaysia, Indonesia

Local production improves to1.28mt

Importers are finding it difficult to take delivery of 402,301 tonnes of palm oil valued at N152.9 billion ($325.35 million). Despite the trade restriction, the importers ordered 450,000 tonnes of the produce from Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia to meet the local industrial demand.

However, due to restriction by the Central Bank of Nigeria, they are unable to ship 89.3 per cent of the produce into the country.

However, data from Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position revealed that apart from MV Nikos M laden with 18,998.6 tonnes of the produce expected at Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL), Lagos Port in June, only 47,699 tonnes or 10. 6 per cent of the produce have been off loaded from MV Philoxenia, laden with 12, 699 at ABTL and MV Gulf Mishref, 25,000 tonnes at ENL Consortium Terminal at the Lagos Port, while Josepdam Terminal at Tincan Island Port took delivery 10,000 tonnes from Ardmore Sea Lion.

However, since the middle of March, 2021, no vessel has berthed with palm oil at the seaports as price of the commodity has gone up from $710 to $723 per tonne in the global market in May, 2021.

It was also gathered that local production had improved from 940,000 tonnes to 1.28 million tonnes, leading to reduction of price from N1,200 to N1,000 per litre in the market.

It was learnt that while a tonne is sold for N1 million in Nigerian market, foreign palm oil goes for N339,810 per tonne, which is 66.1 per cent cheaper than the local produce.

Worried by the huge importation, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, had, in 2019, complained that Nigeria still spent $500 million on oil palm importation annually despite being the largest producer and exporter of the product in the 1950s and 1960s, controlling close to 40 per cent of the global market share.

He explained that the country barely produced up to three per cent of the global supply of palm oil, with an estimated production of 800,000 tonnes of palm oil, while countries like Malaysia and Indonesia produce 25 million and 41 million tonnes of palm oil respectively.

Emefiele added: “We have also become a net importer of palm oil, importing between 400,000 and 600,000 tonnes of palm oil in order to meet local demand for this commodity.”

Meanwhile, a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s report noted that illegal cross-border smuggling of palm oil from Benin Republic to Nigeria had reached 250,000 tonnes, creating adverse impact on local producers in the country.

Besides, a PwC report had revealed that over 400,000 metric tonnes valued at over $300.4 million was smuggled into the country in 2017 through the neighbouring borders, thereby leading to loss in revenue to government in the form of import duties.

According to the National Palm Produce Association of Nigeria (NPPAN), local producers are losing about $500 million annually.

Between January and May 2020, Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) exported 113,000 metric tonnes of crude palm oil, while a total of 127,000 tonnes ferried in the form of crude palm oil/palm olein to Nigeria.

However, it said that the volume was about 13.2 per cent lower compared to the same period last year due to coronavirus pandemic. The board stressed that in the last five years, average Nigerian palm oil import was 1.31 million tonnes per year because of sharp drop in local palm oil production in the country.

As at 2020, MPOB explained that Nigeria was the largest importer and consumer of oils and fats in sub-Saharan Africa, noting that the Nigeria imported 1.40 million tonnes of oils and fats

