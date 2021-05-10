News Top Stories

N165bn not missing, says NPA

The Budget Office, which discovered an alleged non-remittance of N165 billion by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), did not look at the firm’s audited financial statements before arriving at this figure, the financial statements for 2017 and 2018 recently released by the Authority have shown.

 

Following allegations of non-remittance of operating surplus levelled against it by its parent ministry, the Ministry of Transportation, the Managing Director of the ports regulatory agency, Ms Hadiza Bala Usman, was ordered to step down on May 6, to enable the government investigate the matter.

 

To clear its name, the NPA released a memo addressed to the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, containing the audited financial statement of the NPA for the period 2017 and 2018, which provides operating surpluses of N76.782 billion and N71.480 billion for 2017 and 2018 respectively.

 

These figures are in contrast to the sums of N133.084 billion and N88.79 billion arrived at from the Budget Office which was passed unto the Ministry of Transportation. Explaining further, the agency stated that the accessible operating surplus of the authority stood at N51.09 billion and N42.51 billion for 2017 and 2018 respectively, when calculated according to the template issued by the Fiscal Responsibility Commission. From this calculation, the remittance due to the Consolidated Revenue Fund would be N40.873 billion for 2017 and N34.065 billion for 2018, (representing 80 per cent of the surplus for both years).

The agency had consequently remitted N42.415 billion and N33.969 billion to the federation account for the years 2017 and 2018 respectively, representing the full amount required as remittance.

 

Accordingly, the authority consequently made a remittance of N42.415 billion and N33.969 billion for the years 2017 and 2018 respectively for the full amount required as remittance for the period. The agency has explained the whole event as miscalculation owing to the use of the wrong template by the Budget Office.

 

The NPA explained that it used a template guided by the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2007 to arrive at the operating surplus, while the Budget Office made its calculations from figures submitted as budgetary provision and not the actual amount arrived at following the statutory audit of the NPA’s financial statement.

 

As for the 2019 and 2020 remittances, the authority stated that the audit of the 2019 financial statements had been completed and was awaiting consideration of the NPA Board at which point the final figures for the 2019 operating surplus would be determined for consequent computation of the amount due for remittance to the CFR.

