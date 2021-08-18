News

N17.5bn allegation: Post flood committee denies NGO’s claim against Dickson

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Bayelsa State postflood management committee yesterday clarified that there was no truth in the allegation by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that a former governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson,diverted the sum of N17.5 billion flood fund during his tenure.

This was as Dickson demanded an unreserved apology from the NGO, the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), for levelling false allegations against him. In a report obtained by Dickson’s media office from the Secretary of the Committee, Mr Iniruo Wills,and released to the media, the committee said it received a total cash donation of N552,000,000 from public-spirited individuals during the 2012 flood.

The report also disclosed that the committee received N500 million from the Chairman of Globacom, Otunba Mike Adenuga. It stated further that the state government under Dickson, authorized the release of N32,000,000 million for administrative expenses and another N20 million for relief materials (Mattresses, Food Items, Medical, Consumables, Toiletries etc.) The committee’s report was released following a petition by HEDA to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), alleging a diversion of N17.5 billion.

Our Reporters

