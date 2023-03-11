N172perlitre: Private depot owners defy FG, sell at N220 –IPMAN

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), has raised the alarm, saying that private depot owners have been defying the directive of the Federal Government, for them to sell Premium Motor Spirit, (PMS) otherwise called petrol or fuel, at the official price to independent marketers.

The Federal Government through the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) had directed private depot operators to sell petrol at the official price of N172 per litre to independent marketers so as to enable the markets sell at N184 per litre in the South and N194 in the North as approved by the regulator. But Engineer Shina Amoo, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph, alleged that the private depot owners had been flouting the FG’s directive. Amoo said most of the private depot owners had been selling above the of ficial rate of N172. He said that presently, the private depot owners sell as much as N210, N215 and N220 ex-depot prices to independent marketers. According to him, it was only about four weeks ago that NNPCL sold five trucks of PMS to each of the five depots at N173 per litre.

He lamented that the five trucks for each depot were insufficient even for a marketer, talk less of a depot that has about 400 independent marketers. Amoo urged the NNPCL to increase the volume of PMS that would be loaded by IPMAN members. He said: “We have not really been given the volume at the control price. As of four weeks ago, for the South West, NNPCL gave us five trucks for each depot at N173 per litre.

“The volume is not enough, they gave us five trucks for each depot that we should share with them. They gave Ilorin, Ejigbo, Mosimi, Ore and Ibadan. “Can you imagine out of 400 marketers under Ore, they gave us only five trucks? The five trucks are not okay for even one marketer to load. “Since that time, nothing again, we have been buying at the rate of N210, N215 and N220 respectively in Apapa from private depots. “Private depot owners have not complied with the Federal Government directive for them to sell to us at the regulated price. “None of them are selling at an official price to anybody, if there is anybody selling at an official price, let the person challenge us. “The official price is N172 payable to the government; you load your product and sell at N190 or N195.” He urged the private depot owners to change, comply with the government directive and sell at the official price. He stated that only major marketers are able to sell petrol at N195 and N200 as they get the product at a cheap rate.

