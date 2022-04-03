News Top Stories

N189bn diversion: Sokoto alleges plot to smear Tambuwal

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Sokoto State government said the alleged diversion of N189 billion from its coffers, which has been circulating in some social media, was meant to taint Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal. Tambuwal is one of the 13 aspirants seeking to fly the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in next year’s presidential election. Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Governor, Muhammad Bello, in a statement said political enemies were sponsoring the report in an attempt to stop him.

 

That was even as the state government denied any interim report by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), adding, “We have subscribed to the Open Government Partnership (OGP).” It stated that Sokoto State government has reputation “as the champion of budget transparency, fiscal responsibility, and open governance.”

 

The statement added that Sokoto has received up to $34.1million as special grant from the World Bank, and was rated Number 1 for fiscal transparency by the World Bank. It noted the measures put in place by Tambuwal to ensure transparency, to include creation of the Sokoto State Bureau of Public Procurement and Private Partnership and Fiscal Responsibility Commission to review.

 

“The agencies are independent agencies established by law. “To further strengthen vertical and horizontal agencies of accountability in the state, Governor Tambuwal has signed law granting the Offices of Auditor General in the state and local government councils in Sokoto State operational independence to investigate all records of public expenditure in Sokoto State,” it added.

 

According to the statement, Tambuwal has been given clean bill of health when he was Speaker of House of Representatives, and has “been an inspiration for his commitment to prudent and honest management of public finance.”

 

