N195/Litre Enforcement: No plan to shut marketers’ operations – IPMAN

Success Nwogu

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) on Sunday said it is untrue insinuations that marketers of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, are getting set to shut their petrol station from Monday once the government starts the enforcement of N195/litre pump price, IPMAN’s National Operations Controller, Mr Mike Osatuyi, was quoted to have said in a statement issued in Abuja.

He said the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) is preparing the logistics to start giving petrol to IPMAN members directly and advised members to open up their stations and start selling to the public nationwide.

According to him, IPMAN is a responsible association that will not involve in undermining national security as petrol is a national security product.

He said: “Apart from IPMAN members loading at DAPPMAN depots in Abule-Ado, ijegun axis of Lagos has agreed to sell petrol at N172 per litre to IPMAN members as part of the Federal Government and DAPMAN efforts in ensuring Nigerian enjoy the subsidy regime.

“IPMAN will also load in NIPCO and MRS depots massively for South West and North West parts of the country in a few day’s time.

“The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) must be applauded for cancelling the N3 union charges on petrol in the last two days in loading depots. Government should advise NUPENG/PTD to bring down the transportation cost to various parts of the country where a reasonable profit will be made by the transport owners and the benefits of subsidy will equally be enjoyed by the public so as to enable IPMAN members to sell at reasonable and near approved prices nationwide.”

