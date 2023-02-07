News Top Stories

N195 Per Litre: Give us more time, IPMAN appeals to FG

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria has appealed to the Federal Government for more time to sell Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol or fuel, at the official price of N195 per litre. Speaking in an interview with New Telegraph yesterday, IPMAN National Operations Controller, Mr Mike Osatuyi, further said the marketers needed more time to sell their current stock and buy at the new rate of N172.

He assured that if their members get the product at N172, the prices of PMS will crash. Osatuyi said IPMAN had issued a statement on Sunday night that their members were not getting set to shut their petrol stations from Monday once the government starts the enforcement of N195/litre pump price. He also appealed to IPMAN members not to go on a rampage over the issue. Osatuyi said: “I am appealing to everybody not to go on a rampage if there is any. “They should finish their stock. The Department of State Service (DSS) can not be after anybody that has not gotten the product at the new price of N172.

 

