Nnamdi Kanu
Metro & Crime

N1bn court order, evidence Kanu didn’t jump bail -IPOB

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

The January 19, 2022 judgement of an Abia State High Court which indicted the Federal Government and the Nigeria Army for the military invasion of the Afaraukwu Ibeku home of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in September 2017, is a clear evidence that Kanu did not jump bail, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said. The group therefore warned media organisations still publishing that Kanu jumped bail to desist from such misleading and distortion of facts.

According to IPOB statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, Wednesday: “The court in its judgement held that Nnamdi Kanu has by credible evidence proved to the court that his fundamental rights to dignity of human person and personal liberty were wantonly violated, and his fundamental rights to life threatened brazenly by the Federal Republic of Nigeria. So, it will be wrong for any person to continue to claim or write that Kanu jumped bail. Such amounts to contempt of court, and we will not hesitate to take legal action against any media platform – print, electronic or blog that continues with such falsehood.

“If our leader truly jumped bail, a court of competent jurisdiction would not have ordered the Federal Government and the Army to pay him N1 billion compensation and make a public apology to him in three national newspapers for violating his Fundamental Human Rights.”

 

