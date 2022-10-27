News

N1bn Dangote Promo: Over 100 customers become instant millionaires

More customers are reaping the reward of their loyalty and patronage of Dangote Cement in Nigeria as the company made over 100 of them instant millionaires across the country in a single day in the ongoing Dangote Cement Plc Bag of Goodies Consumer Promo Season 3.

The presentation of cheques and other laudable gifts was done across the country yesterday and in Lagos alone, more than five customers won five million Naira each, while over 12 customers won one million Naira each respectively. Hundreds of customers were also presented with other consolation prizes, which includes millions of Naira recharge cards, Generator sets, freezers, fridges, fans, air-conditioners among many others.

While the new millionaire costumers of Dangote Cement product jubilate over their good fortune and windfall, there are still better days ahead for other Nigerians, as the promo closes on October 31, 2022. Speaking at the Dangote Promo winners event held yesterday in Lagos, the National Sales Di-ector, Dangote Cement, Mrs. Funmi Sanni, said the promotion was to encourage the customers to continue patronizing the cement product, which according to her, is the best in the country, in terms of quality and product accessibility. She said Dangote Cement values the consumers who are the end-users of cement products. According to her, “We are here to make more of our customers instant millionaires. “This is part of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in empowering our customers and helping them build their respective businesses.”

 



