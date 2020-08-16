N1bn Enyimba business complex opens December

Enyimba City Mall, a N1.07 billion Public Private Partnership (PPP) innovative business complex that is set to redefine the way commercial activities are done in Aba, the commercial nerve center of Eastern Nigeria will open to the business community in December.

Chiedozie Njoku, Managing Director of Checkbest International Limited, operators of the facility, disclosed that the business complex is a complete breakaway from “the crude and unorganized shopping style that is currently in operation around Aba which is negatively affecting Abia’s economy.”

Sunday Telegraph observed that there are other similar malls springing up from different parts of the commercial city of Aba.

However, the Etche Road location of the Enyimba Mall Outlet Shops which is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) move between Abia government and Checkbest makes it unique and very competitive.

Prior to the coming of malls, many parts of Aba like Ogbor-Hill, Osisioma, Abayi and Umungasi axis had witnessed the establishment of hypermarkets and shopping centres, but none were capable of replacing the traditional open markets who still maintained their lead.

According to Njoku, the Enyimba City Mall, has a recreation centre and children’s playground to add to its business facilities, stressing that it would restore the “shopping experiences” of customers and the Aba business community. He explained that the mall will provide customers with the opportunity to do window shopping in an environmentally and pocket friendly mall comparable only to ones abroad.

“We found through research that most people who would have come to Aba to shop decide instead to do what is called way-billing; and will send their monies to traders in Aba who would buy goods and send to them. “This reduces the economic flow in Aba; it affects the restaurants, the hotels and the transport system.

“But with our planned mall, such a person could possibly have a favourable shopping experience and so buy more than he initially planned. “So, we decided to do something that will accommodate not just the people presently in Aba, but can also attract other people outside Aba to come to Aba to shop because shopping is an experience,” he said.

Njoku said the project was initiated in 2018, cost over N1.07 billion adding that it will not be a conventional mall, but will combine business, entertainment and relaxation in one centre with state-of-the-arts facilities.

Njoku explained that the mall has a total area of 32, 700 square metres while the buildings sit on a land space of 11,980 square metres and has a provision for a multi car park system with room for further development and expansion in case of population growth.

“We have warehouse space, children playground, restaurant, Cafeteria, independent power station, two private boreholes, and also a solar system” he said.

Njoku said they have three-pronged approach to protection against fire which includes erecting a fire deck to protect everything under the roof, provision of fire hydrant within every 15 metres of the building’s perimetre fencing and three private boreholes to check fire.

Njoku noted that the project had shown that traders in Aba could have a better alternative to displaying their wares and a more conducive atmosphere for people to shop in Aba.

