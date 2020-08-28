‘N1bn export devt fund’ll catalyse states’ export drive’

Nigerian Export- Import Bank (NEXIM) has given an assurance that its N1billion regional/state Export Development Fund initiative is capable of catalyzmsing export drive . The bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Abba Bello, gave the assurance in Abuja when he received a team from Yobe state led by the Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Alhaji Barma Shettima, to sign Memorandum of Understanding (Mou). Bello said the development fund earmarked per state was meant to develop at least one commodity for export.

He said the initiative was in furtherance of Federal Government’s objectives under the One State, One Product Programme, adding that the proposed partnership with Yobe state would also support job creation and economic development of the state. As part of its mandate of promoting non-oil export development, the Nigerian Export-Import Bank had signed an MOU with the Yobe State Government towards sustainable economic development by facilitating export-related industrialisation and attracting investments that would utilise local resource endowments in the state.

Bello expressed the willingness of NEXIM Bank to progress partnership opportunities with the state government to drive the bank’s economic diversification efforts and to promote the development of exportable agricultural products in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...