Business

‘N1bn export devt fund’ll catalyse states’ export drive’

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

Nigerian Export- Import Bank (NEXIM) has given an assurance that its N1billion regional/state Export Development Fund initiative is capable of catalyzmsing export drive . The bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Abba Bello, gave the assurance in Abuja when he received a team from Yobe state led by the Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Alhaji Barma Shettima, to sign Memorandum of Understanding (Mou). Bello said the development fund earmarked per state was meant to develop at least one commodity for export.

He said the initiative was in furtherance of Federal Government’s objectives under the One State, One Product Programme, adding that the proposed partnership with Yobe state would also support job creation and economic development of the state. As part of its mandate of promoting non-oil export development, the Nigerian Export-Import Bank had signed an MOU with the Yobe State Government towards sustainable economic development by facilitating export-related industrialisation and attracting investments that would utilise local resource endowments in the state.

Bello expressed the willingness of NEXIM Bank to progress partnership opportunities with the state government to drive the bank’s economic diversification efforts and to promote the development of exportable agricultural products in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

‘MPC to leave interest rates unchanged despite inflation concerns’

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The continuous need to stimulate the economy to address disruptions caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is likely to push the Central  Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) into leaving interest rates unchanged at the end of its meeting today despite the country’s rising inflation, financial analysts have said.   Last Friday, the […]
Business

Lockdown, FX scarcity scare take toll on economy

Posted on Author PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

Scarcity of forex occasioned by the fall in the prices crude oil in the international market, Nigeria’s main export and source of foreign exchange, have started taking toll on the economy. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports   Lenders to limit debit card spending abroad to ease FX risk   Indications during the week were that banks in […]
Aviation Business

AIB to train aircraft investigators in W’Africa, to release more accident reports Tuesday

Posted on Author  Wole Shadare

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) Nigeria has concluded plans to commence training for aircraft accident investigators in the West African sub-region.   Disclosing this on Monday in Abuja was the Commissioner/CEO of AIB Nigeria, Akin Olateru, an aircraft engineer, when the Senate Committee on ICT and Cybercrime visited the agency to ascertain their level of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: