N1bn Housing Project: NLC refutes attack on civil servants

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has described as false and malicious, reports of it’s alleged physical attack on civil servants on a protest to the NLC headquarters over a N1bn Housing Project which was said to have delayed for about nine years. Contrary to reports published by some media organisations, a statement signed by NLC’s Head, Information and Public Affairs, Comrade Benson Upah, yesterday in Abuja noted that one Mr. Emeka Anuna, who poses as Chairman of the FGN/FCT/NLC/ TUC Mass Housing Project Subscribers Association had sponsored hoodlums to carryout a heavy attack on the NLC headquarters on the said date. While accusing sponsors of the stories of a deliberate attempt to embarrass the NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, Congress has given affected media organisations seven days within which to retract the published report.

 

Onyeali-Ikpe assumes duties as MD/CEO of Fidelity Bank

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc., Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, whose tenure formally commenced on January 1, 2021, has assumed duties, becoming the 4th chief executive and first female to occupy the position since the inception of the bank in 1988. She succeeds the erstwhile MD/CEO, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, who […]
Independence: Sanwo-Olu charges religious leaders on positive national orientation

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has called on religious leaders in the country to engage Nigerians on the importance of building strong family ties and proper child upbringing for a better nation. Speaking at a Special Jumaat to commemorate Nigeria’s 61st Independence at the Lagos State Secretariat Community Central Mosque, Alausa, the governor, who […]
We are redefining e-commerce objectives in Nigeria -CADAC stores

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

‍ As the world is changing at a rapid pace, e-commerce businesses are also evolving at the same pace. As such, the objectives of these businesses are also changing. Over the last few years, e-commerce has been gaining traction in Nigeria. However, this sector is still underdeveloped. There are still many people who are not […]

