N1bn Housing Project: NLC refutes attack on civil servants

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has described as false and malicious, reports of it’s alleged physical attack on civil servants on a protest to the NLC headquarters over a N1bn Housing Project which was said to have delayed for about nine years. Contrary to reports published by some media organisations, a statement signed by NLC’s Head, Information and Public Affairs, Comrade Benson Upah, yesterday in Abuja noted that one Mr. Emeka Anuna, who poses as Chairman of the FGN/FCT/NLC/ TUC Mass Housing Project Subscribers Association had sponsored hoodlums to carryout a heavy attack on the NLC headquarters on the said date. While accusing sponsors of the stories of a deliberate attempt to embarrass the NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, Congress has given affected media organisations seven days within which to retract the published report.
