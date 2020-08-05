N1bn palliatives: Lagos reels out measures for tourism industry

The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat AkinbiIe-Yusuf has unveiled plans for the management of the N1 billion promised by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as seed capital for investment in Tourism, Arts and Culture in the state.

The Commissioner explained that alliative measures approved for practitioners in the industry in order to drive the growth of hospitality, tourism and entertainment businesses in the state.

Speaking on the plan to manage the fund at a press briefing in Alausa, the Commissioner said that the briefing was necessary in order to expantiate and address the grey areas in the pronouncement on the fund as earlier made by the government.

She explained that pronouncement was made by the governor in consonance with the recommendations submitted by the Lagos State COVID-19 Pandemic Review Committee to critically assess and review the negative impacts of the pandemic on the tourism and the creative sector in the state.

Akinbile-Yusuf stated that the seed capital shows the passion of the governor in creating an enabling environment that will promote sustainable tourism given its major potential to contribute to jobs and wealth creation.

She said: “It is my pleasure and honour to inform Lagosians that Mr. Governor has graciously approved the release of N1 billion as seed capital for investment in tourism to drive the growth of hospitality, tourism and entertainment businesses.”

She added that the governor’s commitment from the Governor was aimed at providing key operators in tourism business with soft loans to boost their capacity in driving growth and also position tourism business as a new frontier for job creation and economic prosperity in the post-Coronavirus era.

Akinbile-Yusuf also highlighted other palliatives and efforts by the state government that will guarantee quick recovery of the tourism sector to include; 50% rebate for license and renewal fees payable to the ministry by all hospitality, tourism and entertainment establishments across the state.

Others are: “Establishment of a platform to commence working relationship with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for access to COVID-19 Tourism Sector Fund, a Creative Financial Initiative Fund, to be made available to practitioners in the state, Establishment of Tourism Endowment Fund in conjunction with the Ministry of Justice which is aimed at improving the tourism and entertainment sector in the state, training for practitioners in the creative industry through the Lagos Creative Academy amongst others.”

On her part, the Chairperson of the Lagos State COVID-19 Pandemic Review Committee, Mrs. Joke Silva acknowledged the passion of the governor to ensure that the torursim and entertainment industry recovers within the shortest time possible.

