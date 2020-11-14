N1m DStv Ccredit for hole-in-one at DStv Premium Golf Day

Any golfer who plays a hole-inone at the maiden DStv Premium Golf Day will be rewarded with N1million credit on their DStv Premium account. The prize, named the Adewunmi Ogunsanya Hole-in-One Prize, is one of the big draws at the event, which holds today at the Ikeja Golf Club in Lagos.

This was announced in Lagos yesterday by the organisers, Flykite Productions, who had previously announced five performance- related prizes, including for the longest drive and nearest to the pin.

The first prize is a business class ticket to Dubai for a weekend stay at a five-star hotel, while the second is a business class ticket to Rwanda for a weekend stay at five-star hotel. The third prize is a weekend stay at a five-star hotel in Lagos, with the prize for the longest drive being a 55-inch television set.

About a hundred golfers are expected to be in action at the event, which is in stroke play format. According to the organisers, a total of 500 entries were received, with the number having to be trimmed in line with the requirements of COVID-19 safety protocols. Meanwhile, as the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League continues this weekend, GOtv Jolli subscribers are promised live coverage of these matches on SuperSport, from 14 to 15 November 2020.

