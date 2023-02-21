Business

N1trn of N2.129trn raised deployed to deficit financing – DMO clarifies

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has stated that only N1 trillion out of the N2.129 trillion raised between January and February 2023 has been deployed into deficit financing.
The sum, DMO explained in a statement issued on Tuesday, represents 14.2% of the N7.043 trillion total requirement for the year. This was as the debt agency  assured the public it will not exceed the borrowing limit legally approved in new borrowing contain in the 2023 Appropriation Act.
A media report had said the Federal Government raised the sum of N2.129 trillion between January and February 2023 through the issuance of Domestic FGN Securities.
The report further indicated that at the rate of borrowing, the government may exceed its domestic deficit funding requirement of N7.043 trillion in 2023.
Shedding light on the domestic issuance programme, DMO clarified that the programme was designed not only to provide funds to finance the budget deficit but to also refinance the FGN’s maturing obligations during the fiscal year.

 

