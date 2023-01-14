N2.1bn Judgement Debt: Court orders CBN to freeze account of bank

A high court sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, has granted a garnishee order directing the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to freeze the account of the bank over a judgement debt of N2.16 billion. A garnishee order is one of the options open to a judgement creditor to enforce a judgement that has been made in its favour.

The order was issued by Adegboyega Adebusoye, the presiding judge, following an application filed by Charles Titiloye, Ondo Attorney- General and Commissioner for justice. Titiloye had filed the application over alleged failure and neglect of the bank to meet the condition of the stay of execution of an earlier judgement.

In the judgement delivered in suit No AK/75/2017, the bank was held liable for mismanaging the account of Ondo Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. The trial court, in its ruling, held that the bank made unlawful deductions from the government account and ordered a refund and payment of damages. A stay of execution of its judgement was also granted pending appeal on the condition that the bank made payment of the judgement debt to an account held by the registrar of the court. Following the failure and neglect of the bank to meet the condition of the stay of execution of the judgement, the judge granted leave to the state government to garnish the account of the bank with CBN for the payment of the judgement sum. Further hearing on the matter was adjourned to Monday, January 16.

