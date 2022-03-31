News

N2.2bn contract: Senate threatens to arrest Akpabio, NDCC boss

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate, yesterday, threatened the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the Sole Administrator of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr. Effiong Okon Akwa, with warrant of arrest over alleged nonpayment of N2.2 billion contract. The Senate, through its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, lamented that Akpabio and Akwa had continued to ignore its summons over some petitions against them, insisting that they must appear before the panel unfailingly on April 12, 2022 by 2 pm.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Ayo Akinyelure (PDP Ondo Central), who addressed journalists in Abuja on the matter, said “several letters of invitation had been written to Akpabio and Akwa on the petitions against them without any response from them let alone honouring the invitation.

He said: “It shouldn’t be business as usual, Akpabio and the NDDC Sole Administrator must appear before the Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions Committee failure of which will lead to issuance of warrant of arrest on them. “The committee wants to believe that as far the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs is concerned, break down in communication must have caused his nonappearance before the committee because as a Senator, he should know the implication of that

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Gunmen raze another police station, kill two cops, 12 cows in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Armed men, suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), again on Sunday razed Mkpatak Police Station in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State and killed two police officers and 12 cows. Information at our disposal also indicated that there was another attack in the police in Abak LGA […]
News

CSOs want more states to adopt VAPP, Child Rights Act

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Civil Society Organisation (CSOs), have said there was an urgent need for states yet to adopt the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act 2015 to better protect the dignity, rights and privileges of women and girls in Nigeria by adopting the law at their respective states. The CSO’s made the call on Wednesday in Abuja, […]
News

N’Korea launches ‘unidentified projectile’

Posted on Author Reporter

  North Korea has fired what has been described as an unidentified projectile into the sea, said South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). The Japanese coast guard, which first reported the launch, said it could potentially be a ballistic missile, but no confirmation has yet been given, reports the BBC. The UN prohibits North […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica