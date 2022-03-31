N2.2bn contract: Senate threatens to arrest Akpabio, NDCC boss

The Senate, yesterday, threatened the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the Sole Administrator of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr. Effiong Okon Akwa, with warrant of arrest over alleged nonpayment of N2.2 billion contract. The Senate, through its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, lamented that Akpabio and Akwa had continued to ignore its summons over some petitions against them, insisting that they must appear before the panel unfailingly on April 12, 2022 by 2 pm.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Ayo Akinyelure (PDP Ondo Central), who addressed journalists in Abuja on the matter, said “several letters of invitation had been written to Akpabio and Akwa on the petitions against them without any response from them let alone honouring the invitation.

He said: “It shouldn’t be business as usual, Akpabio and the NDDC Sole Administrator must appear before the Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions Committee failure of which will lead to issuance of warrant of arrest on them. “The committee wants to believe that as far the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs is concerned, break down in communication must have caused his nonappearance before the committee because as a Senator, he should know the implication of that

