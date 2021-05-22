News Top Stories

N2.3trn Loan: Nigeria must borrow to avoid chaos –Analysts

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo Comment(0)

With President Muhammadu Buhari earlier this week seeking approval for a $6.8billion (N2.3trn) multilateral loan from the Senate as part of the means to finance the 2021 budget deficit of about N5.6trillion, analysts say it is a clear indication of Nigeria in straitjacket. Head Research, United Capital Plc Group, Wale Olusi, told Saturday Telegraph that Nigeria is broke and whether the loan will be used to finance recurrent expenditure or not, it must be taken to avert a looming industrial crisis in the economy.

Olusi who argued that a big chunk of the revenue that flows into the coffers of government goes into debt servicing on a monthly basis, maintained that the only feasible way out for now will be for the FG to get the loan. His words: “We need the loan because there is no money. I’m sure you are aware of the fuel subsidy debate. As long as the subsidy is maintained allocation to states will be under pressure. Meeting the most basic expenditure, recurrent, is going to be under pressure also because about 70% of our revenue goes into interest payment. Olusi believes that attracting about $6.8billion into the economy will help the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to a large extent, solve the currency crisis in the economy as the nation’s foreign reserves will be boosted. He also assured that the nation stands the chance of attracting Foreign Portfolio Investment with enhanced reserves.

Dr. Boniface Chizea, chief executive officer, BIS Consult, said Nigeria is in a crisis situation and that Nigeria must borrow to buy peace and avert a worsening economic crisis which will emanate when there is no money in circulation for the people to survive on. He, however, pointed out that the loan will not add much value to the lives of Nigerians as a big chunk of it will be used to pay salaries and run government expenses. Gbolahan Ologunro, financial analyst at Cordros Research, lamented the inability of the government over the years to use its borrowings to create cash flow to service the loan. Meanwhile, efforts by government to block revenue leakages to boost revenue drive to fund critical developmental projects seem to be failing as some agents of government reportedly are frustrating the effort.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Econet Zimbabwe accused of money laundering

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Agency report Zimbabwean police have accused the country’s largest telecom operator, Econet Wireless, of money laundering.   They have thus issued a warrant asking it to handover a list of its mobile money transactions and subscribers. In Friday’s search warrant, police specialist investigator Mkhululi Nyoni said he had “reasonable grounds to suspect that Econet Wireless […]
News

UNICAL-ASUU protests nonpayment of 5 years allowances

Posted on Author Clement James

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Calabar (UNICAL) chapter yesterday staged a peaceful protest on the campus to protest non-payment of over five years’ unpaid allowances owed by the university authorities. The protest, which began at the International Conference Centre of the university, took the protesting lecturers to the main […]
News

Kogi police arrest anti-Buhari group in Lokoja

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir LOKOJA

Kogi State police command yesterday confirmed the arrest of two people alleged to have instigated a smear campaign against President Muhammadu Buhari in the state. Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Edeh, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspects were arrested in the wee hours of Monday, carrying out a smear campaign against President Buhari in Lokoja. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica