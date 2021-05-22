N2.3trn Loan: Nigeria must borrow to avoid chaos –Analysts

With President Muhammadu Buhari earlier this week seeking approval for a $6.8billion (N2.3trn) multilateral loan from the Senate as part of the means to finance the 2021 budget deficit of about N5.6trillion, analysts say it is a clear indication of Nigeria in straitjacket. Head Research, United Capital Plc Group, Wale Olusi, told Saturday Telegraph that Nigeria is broke and whether the loan will be used to finance recurrent expenditure or not, it must be taken to avert a looming industrial crisis in the economy.

Olusi who argued that a big chunk of the revenue that flows into the coffers of government goes into debt servicing on a monthly basis, maintained that the only feasible way out for now will be for the FG to get the loan. His words: “We need the loan because there is no money. I’m sure you are aware of the fuel subsidy debate. As long as the subsidy is maintained allocation to states will be under pressure. Meeting the most basic expenditure, recurrent, is going to be under pressure also because about 70% of our revenue goes into interest payment. Olusi believes that attracting about $6.8billion into the economy will help the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to a large extent, solve the currency crisis in the economy as the nation’s foreign reserves will be boosted. He also assured that the nation stands the chance of attracting Foreign Portfolio Investment with enhanced reserves.

Dr. Boniface Chizea, chief executive officer, BIS Consult, said Nigeria is in a crisis situation and that Nigeria must borrow to buy peace and avert a worsening economic crisis which will emanate when there is no money in circulation for the people to survive on. He, however, pointed out that the loan will not add much value to the lives of Nigerians as a big chunk of it will be used to pay salaries and run government expenses. Gbolahan Ologunro, financial analyst at Cordros Research, lamented the inability of the government over the years to use its borrowings to create cash flow to service the loan. Meanwhile, efforts by government to block revenue leakages to boost revenue drive to fund critical developmental projects seem to be failing as some agents of government reportedly are frustrating the effort.

