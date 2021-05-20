N2.3trn loan to finance power, health, agriculture – DMO

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has said the N2.343 trillion fresh loan, which National Assembly’s approval is being sought by President Muhammadu Buhari, is meant to finance various projects in key sectors, including power, transport, agriculture, rural development, education, health and water resources.

The agency’s Director- General, Ms. Patience Oniha, revealed areas of infrastructure projects to be financed by the new loan via her official twitter handle yesterday. She said the loan request conformed with the provisions of Section 21 and 27 of the Debt Management Office establishment Act of 2003. President Muhammadu Buhari, in a letter on Monday, asked the National Assembly to approve a new N2.3 trillion ($6.18 billion) external borrowing. Buhari’s letter was read by the National Assembly presiding officers, Senate President Ahmad Lawan and House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, during resumption of plenary on Tuesday.

In the letter, dated May 6, 2021, Buhari said the loan request was to partfinance the budget deficit of N5.602 trillion in the 2021 Appropriation Act. The fresh loan request is coming barely a month after the Senate, in April 2021, approved $1.5 billion and €995 million external borrowings for the Federal Government. They were part of the $5.5 billion and €995m external borrowings the president had requested in May 2020 to finance priority projects. Buhari said the N2.3 trillion loan would be sourced from multilateral and bilateral lenders, as well as from the international capital market through issuance of Eurobonds.

