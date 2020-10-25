N2.4bn allocation: Minister demands accountability from Council helmsmen

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT ) Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, on Sunday called on the six Area Councils’ Chairmen within the territory to always show transparency on how their statutory allocations were disbursed.

The Minister said this when N2.4 billion was disbursed to the councils during the 146th FCT Joint Area Councils Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting.

Aliyu noted that public funds released for governmental purposes must be handled in a manner that is void of suspicion and doubt from the people.

A statement from the Special Assistant to the Minister on Media, Austin Elemue shows that: “A total sum of N2.495,241,552.54 was disbursed to the six Area Councils in the FCT and other stakeholders as its share of statutory allocation for the month of September 2020.

“Out of this figure, the sum of N867,586,819.11 was made available for distribution to the six area councils, while the sum of N1, 627, 654, 733.43, was made available for other stakeholders, bringing the total to N2.495,241,552.54 billion.”

According to the breakdown: “The figure also shows that Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), received N194,908,566.24 million, while Gwagwalada got N183,615,439.22 million and Kuje received N115,354,553.64 million. Similarly, Bwari Area Council received N117,260,424.14 million, Abaji got N136, 062, 102.45 million and Kwali received N120,385,733.42 million.

“Furthermore, distribution to other stakeholders include: Primary Teachers which gulped N1,268,373,922.70 billion, 15 percent Pension Funds took N226, 478, 989.57 million, 1 percent Training Fund gulped N24, 952, 415.53 million and 10 percent Employer Pension Contribution gulped N107, 849, 405.63 million.”

