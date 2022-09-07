News Top Stories

N2.4bn Fraud Case: Court grants N300m bail, remands Ogun Speaker, others

The Federal High Court, Lagos, yesterday remanded the Ogun State House of Assembly Speaker Olakunle Oluomo, in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) pending his fulfilment of an N300 million bail bond.

 

The legislator was arraigned by the anti-corruption body for alleged N2.475 billion money laundering. Oluomo was granted bail alongside the Assembly’s Director of Finance, Oladayo Samuel and the Clerk, Taiwo Adeyemo, who were arraigned alongside him on the same charge before Justice Daniel Osiagor.

 

However, theypleaded not guilty to the 11 counts levelled against them by the EFCC. Justice Osiagor granted Oluomo N300 million bail with two sureties in the like sum, on the condition that one of whom must not be lower than a Level 16 civil servant in the Federal Civil Service.

 

But the judge granted Samuel and Adeyemo (2nd and 3rd defendants) bail in thesumof N100millioneach withtwosuretieseach, onthe condition that one of whom must not be lower than Level 14 in the civil service.

 

According to the court, all sureties must possess landed  properties within the court’s jurisdiction and the title documents are to be deposited with the Registrar.

 

Justice Osiagor also ordered that the defendants be remanded in the EFCC’s custody for a maximum of one week within which they were expected to perfect all their bail conditions. Theyareaccusedof allegedly laundering Ogun State funds totalling more than N2.465 billion.

 

The fourth defendant Adeyanju Amoke is said to be at large. They were all said to have time in 2019 in Abeokuta conspired to launder the funds from the treasury of the Ogun State House of Assembly.

 

