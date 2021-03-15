News

N2.4bn fraud: EFCC detains Ondo lawmaker, Clerk

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has detained the Clerk of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Mr. Bode Adeyelu and three others staff for alleged N2.4 million seminar fraud. Detained with the Clerk of the Assembly was a lawmaker representing Akoko South West I in the House, Felemu Bankole.

 

Also, two civil servants attached to the Assembly; Olusegun Kayode and Afolabi O. J. were detained over the alleged fraud.

 

They were said to have been kept at the detention facility of the EFCC in Lagos,while investigationcontinuedonthealleged fraud.

 

New Telegraph learned that the anti-graft agency had invited the Speaker of the House, Bamidele Oleyelogun and others for questioning on the multi-million naira seminar fraud rocking the Assembly. But the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Gbenga Omole, denied the EFCC’s invitation to Speaker Oloyelogun.

 

He, however, admitted that some Assembly workers were invited by the EFCC. Omole noted that he had issued a press release on the matter on Monday but when asked further whether the Clerk and others were actually detained by the EFCC

