N2.4bn Internet fraud: FBI seeks help to arrest 6 Nigerians

The United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) on Saturday said it was seeking assistance in finding six Nigerians wanted for their involvement in fraudulent activities worth over N2.3bn ($6m).
“Help the #FBI find ​six Nigerian nationals wanted for their involvement in ​business​ email ​compromise (BEC) schemes resulting in over $6 ​million in losses,” the US agency said on its verified Twitter handle.
The FBI-indicted Nigerians include Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh, Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin, Felix Osilama Okpoh, Abiola Ayorinde Kayode, and Nnamdi Orson Benson.
The FBI said all six are “believed to currently reside in Nigeria”.
According to the FBI, the six were part of an operation that “allegedly sent spoofed emails to thousands of businesses in the United States requesting fraudulent wire transfers.”

