N2.5bn fraud: Leave Amosun out of your indictment, Ogun Assembly tells ex-OPIC MD

The Ogun State House of Assembly yesterday advised ex-Managing Director of the Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation, (OPIC), Babajide Odusolu, to leave former governor Ibikunle Amosun out of his alleged indictment. The Speaker of the House, Olakunle Oluomo, stated this while responding to the submissions of the Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts and Anti-Corruption, Musefiu Lamidi and his Deputy, Abdul Bashir Oladunjoye, who raised the issue of media appearance of Odusolu calling out the Assembly over his indictment as contained in the audit report submitted to the Assembly.

The committee had probed the financial report of OPIC between 2015 and 2019 under the watch of Odusolu, who also served as a Special Adviser to Amosun. The House last month received the report of the committee and called on the anti-graft agencies to investigate and recover N2,579,771,717.71 allegedly unaccounted for under Odusolu’s watch. The Assembly also directed the former Managing Director to pay back N40m that was unaccounted for in 2019 into government’s purse within six months. However, Odusolu accused the lawmakers of political vendetta. The former MD flanked by a team of lawyers led by Adetunji Adeniyi also threatened to approach to court to challenge the legislature’s proceedings. Odusolu, a lawyer and real estate expert, accused the Assembly of lacking accounting and auditing knowledge.

He said: “The Assembly has arrogated to itself the role of judge and jury and passed judgment without having adequate knowledge and information. “I don’t think this is something that I should allow to go because if I allow it to go, not only will it destroy all the good work that have been done to build Ogun State, it will scare other professionals from ever volunteering to serve.”

