N2.67bn fraud: ICPC clarifies position

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has said that the N2.6 billion, which its chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, alleged was spent on “school feeding” during lockdown, was not in any way connected to the “Home Grown School Feeding Programme” of the Federal Government.
The home grown feeding programme is being coordinated by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.
Owasanoye had made claim at the virtual National Submit on Diminishing Corruption in the Public Sector.
The development had prompted an immediate reaction by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Safiya Umar-Farouq, who.denied any form embezzlement, whatsoever..
The ICPC has, however, reacted to the confusion, stating what it noted was intended by its chairman.
In a statement by its spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, the commission said: “The attention of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has been drawn to some reports making the rounds on a segment of the speech delivered by the ICPC Chairman, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, yesterday, Monday, 28thSeptember 2020 at its 2nd National Submit on Diminishing Corruption in the Public Sector. The said reports erroneously implied that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs diverted monies meant for Home-Grown School Feeding Programme.
“In the speech, Professor Owasanoye stated inter alia, ‘’… we discovered payments to some federal colleges (secondary schools) for school feeding in the sum of N2.67b during the lockdown when the children were not in school, and some of the money ended up in personal accounts. We have commenced investigations into these findings’.
“The Commission wishes to clarify that the “school feeding” referred to by the Chairman of ICPC was the feeding of boarding students in Federal Government Colleges, who were all at home during the COVID-19 lockdown. This is NOT the Home-Grown School Feeding Programme being managed by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.
“The Commission had discovered through its review of publications on the Open Treasury Portal that statutory monthly allocations meant for the feeding of secondary school students of SOME Federal Government Colleges were diverted into personal accounts.”

