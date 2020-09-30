News

N2.67bn: ICPC clarifies position on school feeding scandal

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), has said that the N2.6 billion, which its chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, alleged was spent on “school feeding” during lockdown, was not in any way connected to the “Home Grown School Feeding Programme of the Federal Government.

The home grown feeding programme is being coordinated by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development. Owasanoye had made claim at the virtual National Submit on Diminishing Corruption in the Public Sector.

The development had prompted an immediate reaction by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Safiya Umar- Farouq, who denied any form of embezzlement, whatsoever.

