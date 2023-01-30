N2.9bn Fraud: Court jails IDID Nigeria Ltd’s CEO, Kenneth Amadi

As a result of his involvement in fraud to the tune of N2.9 billion, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IDID Nigeria Limited, Kenneth Ndubuisi Amadi, was on Monday, convicted and sentenced to 18 months imprisonment by Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The judge decided after finding him guilty of counts 4 and 5 of the criminal charge made against him by the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), through the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

Justice Allagoa, who also convicted Amadi, declared that the sentencing is without an option of a fine, and equally ordered that IDID Nigeria Limited be liquidated with immediate effect.

It would be recalled that the day’s judgment was earlier slated to have been delivered on November 22, 2022, but the same was not ready, due to the very busy schedule of the court.

The convicted Amadi and his company, IDID Nigeria Limited, were dragged before the court by the FGN when he held sway as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Eunisell Limited, a company founded by Chief Chika Ikenga.

