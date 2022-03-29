N2.9bn Graft Charges : Court threatens to strike out FG’s case against Okorocha

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday threatened to strike out a N2.9 billion money laundering charges brought against Senator Rochas Okorocha by the Federal Government. Trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo threatened to throw out the charges following the inability of the Federal Government to serve charges on Okorocha as required by law. At the resumed trial, for the second time, the Federal Government through its counsel, Cosmos Ugwu told the court that he has not been able to see Okorocha and serve him with the charges. The counsel informed the court that he would continue to make efforts until he succeeds in serving the former Imo State governor with the court papers. He subsequently applied for another adjournment to enable him do everything within his power to serve the court papers in line with provisions of the law. However, his excuse for not serving charges on Okorocha did not go down well with the Judge who reminded him that same story was played out on February 22 when the defendant ought to have taken his plea. Justice Ekwo said categorically that he was not going to continue to take flimsy excuses from the lawyer and would not help him to do his job.

In a short ruling, the Judge granted the request for the second adjournment and warned the government’s lawyer to demonstrate seriousness or else, the case would be struck out. Justice Ekwo subsequently fixed May 30 for the prosecution to put his house in order. The Federal Government’s charges against Okorocha dated January 24, 2022, was signed by one A.O Ikota on behalf of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Okorocha who is currently a Senator, representing Imo West in the Senate, is to face trial alongside six others in the N2.9 billion money laundering criminal charges.

