N200bn target: FCT-IRS woos residents, legible tax-payers

In a bid to hit a tax target of about N202 billion, the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) yesterday commenced a strategic campaign to woo legible taxpayers in Abuja. FCT-IRS had earlier said: “We have a revenue target of N202 billion. Though it is a huge task but with determination and commitment of the board members, management, staff, and stakeholders like you, we shall achieve the 2022 target. “We will not rest on our laurels until the Service becomes the highest Sub- National Revenue Service Agency. We cannot achieve this alone; hence the need for the support of all our major stakeholders including the media.” The acting Chairman of the body, Haruna Abdullahi, who visited strategic places in the city centre, said there was no going back on achieving the target and also improving taxpaying culture among residents.

 

News

Anti-party: Onyeama’s loyalists to face APC disciplinary panel

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

Seven members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State loyal to Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama will face disciplinary panel for refusing to withdraw suit against the party and some of its chieftains.   Consequently, the national secretariat of the party under the interim leadership of Yobe State Governor, Mai […]
News

#EndSARS: Force c’ttee begins assessment tour of damaged facilities, others nationwide

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

…visits FCT, Lagos Ogun states’ commands   A nine-man committee set up by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to undertake on-the-spot assessment of the losses suffered by the Force in the wake of violent protests across the country, has begun work. The committee, which is headed by a Commissioner of Police […]
News

Delta approves N434m for 2020/2021 bursary, others

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The Delta State Government has approved the release of N434 million for the payment of the 2020/2021 Students’ Special Assistance Scheme for students of the state’s origin in tertiary institutions across the country. Also, the state approved the establishment of a technical college at Kiagbodo in Burutu Local Government Area, where the First Republican Minister […]

