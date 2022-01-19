N200bn target: FCT-IRS woos residents, legible tax-payers

In a bid to hit a tax target of about N202 billion, the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) yesterday commenced a strategic campaign to woo legible taxpayers in Abuja. FCT-IRS had earlier said: “We have a revenue target of N202 billion. Though it is a huge task but with determination and commitment of the board members, management, staff, and stakeholders like you, we shall achieve the 2022 target. “We will not rest on our laurels until the Service becomes the highest Sub- National Revenue Service Agency. We cannot achieve this alone; hence the need for the support of all our major stakeholders including the media.” The acting Chairman of the body, Haruna Abdullahi, who visited strategic places in the city centre, said there was no going back on achieving the target and also improving taxpaying culture among residents.
