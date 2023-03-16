Metro & Crime

N200m, $243,606 Debt: Firm asks court to wind up guber candidate’s company

An oil and gas servicing firm, Hydrodive Nigeria Limited, has urged Federal High Court in Lagos to wind up a company, Saidel Limited, belonging to the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, Akanimo Udofia, over an alleged multi-million naira debt. The petitioner, in the winding up petition filed through its lawyer, Nnamdi Oragwu, of Punuka Attorneys and Solicitors, told the court that the respondent has failed to pay the debts of N200 million and $243,606.50, weeks after the delivery of a statutory demand notice.

Hydrodive Nigeria is consequently praying for an order that Saidel Limited be wound up by the court under the relevant provisions of the Companies and Allied Act for its inability to pay the debt. The petitioner also prayed for an order appointing Mr. Tochukwu Onyiuke, an Insolvency Practitioner or any duly licensed member of the Business Rescue and Insolvency Practitioner Association of Nigeria, as the substantive liquidator as the court may deem fit, to immediately liquidate Udofia’s company in accordance with the Companies and Allied Matters Act.

The petitioners equally demanded for an order that the costs of the petition and liquidation proceedings shall be paid out of the assets of the respondent. The respondent, on the other hand, said it had challenges repaying the money. On April 1, 2021, Saidel Limited told the petitioner in response to one of the demand letters that it was “optimistic on closing the facility deal with bank”.

